William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 451,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $307.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

