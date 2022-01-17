William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 90,405 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,405 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Copart worth $127,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $136.71 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

