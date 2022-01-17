William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $104.63 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,095,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,627,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

