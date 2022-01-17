William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Boot Barn worth $65,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

