William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Workday worth $67,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 714,392 shares of company stock worth $186,501,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average is $262.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.