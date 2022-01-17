William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ulta Beauty worth $83,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $374.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

