William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $502.99 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.45. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.