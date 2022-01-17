Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $231.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

