Windham Capital Management LLC Has $42.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $235.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

