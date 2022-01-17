Wing (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

