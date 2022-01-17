WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $317.80 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. WINkLink has a market cap of $395.71 million and approximately $317.80 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.86 or 0.07650173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.33 or 0.99700545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007841 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

