WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.23 and last traded at $51.23. Approximately 27,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 99,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.