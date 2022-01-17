WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.23 and last traded at $51.23. Approximately 27,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 99,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

