Wolves of Wall Street Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $783.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $199,679.56 and $783.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for $31.34 or 0.00073346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

