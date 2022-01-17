WOM Protocol Price Up 6.3% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $79,944.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

