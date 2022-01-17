WOO Network (WOO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.35 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $747.26 million and approximately $29.35 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 883,531,385 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.