World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 100.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of INT opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

