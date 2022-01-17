World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 52.1% in December

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $228,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

