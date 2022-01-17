Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $387.78 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $744,921.23 and $2,547.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $387.78 or 0.00919336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.07615341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.00 or 0.99949736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007741 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

