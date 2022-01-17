Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 89.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,203,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after buying an additional 575,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. 689,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,190. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.