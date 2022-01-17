X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $283,986.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

