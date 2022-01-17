Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Holdings Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.92% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,750,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.96 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

