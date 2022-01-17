XIO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000180 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

