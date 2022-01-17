XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.04.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

