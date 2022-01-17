XTRABYTES Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,980.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $181,980.00 and $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00182864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00205157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

