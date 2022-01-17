Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,486.49

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $48,486.49 and $51,532.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,212,883 coins and its circulating supply is 4,246,449 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars.

