YAM One Day Trading Volume Tops $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar. One YAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

