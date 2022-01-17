Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Yandex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

