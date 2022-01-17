Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 88,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

