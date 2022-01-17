Ycash Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $29,617.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00330632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00127109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00086715 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,017,138 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

