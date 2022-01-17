YENTEN 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. YENTEN has a market cap of $94,027.10 and $6.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.14 or 0.07621772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00355348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.54 or 0.00895135 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00073215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.34 or 0.00513936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00261096 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

