Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $730,032.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

