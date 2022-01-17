YUSRA Reaches Market Cap of $7.20 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $14,369.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

