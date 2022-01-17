Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.