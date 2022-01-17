Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $105.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.45 million. Asana posted sales of $68.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $371.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $497.41 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $508.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

ASAN opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Asana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 41.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $12,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

