Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.29. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

