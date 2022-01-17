Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dermata Therapeutics.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

DRMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dermata Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 135,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.