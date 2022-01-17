Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of ELF opened at $29.70 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

