Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fanhua stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,530. The stock has a market cap of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the third quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.