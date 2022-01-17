Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post sales of $63.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.92 million and the lowest is $61.98 million. Repay posted sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76. Repay has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Repay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP raised its position in Repay by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

