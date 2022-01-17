Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. 1,732,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

