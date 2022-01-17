Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.36. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 288.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

