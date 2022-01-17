Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DURECT stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.16.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
