Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.16.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

