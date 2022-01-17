Zacks: Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 84.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

