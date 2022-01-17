Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

