Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 142.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 118.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

