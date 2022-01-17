Zacks: Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

OLN opened at $55.47 on Monday. Olin has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

