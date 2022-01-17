Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce $752.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $675.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.78.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $204.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $210.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

