Zacks: Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 in the last three months. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

UFI traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $22.45. 61,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,810. Unifi has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $415.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

