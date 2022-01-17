Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 101,294 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

