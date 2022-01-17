Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.04). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX opened at $10.38 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $964,922. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.